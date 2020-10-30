COFFS HARBOUR: Unaccompanied Learner Driver Charged Following Police Pursuit

Get the latest at triplem.com.au

Article heading image for COFFS HARBOUR: Unaccompanied Learner Driver Charged Following Police Pursuit

Police have charged an unaccompanied learner driver following a pursuit near Coffs Harbour on Friday night.

Just after 11pm, police conducting proactive patrols at Lyons Road at Sawtell, attempted to stop the driver of a white Holden commodore sedan for the purposes of a random breath test.

The driver allegedly accelerated from the scene, travelling at 130km/h in a signposted 50km zone, before mounting a nearby gutter and crashing into a telegraph pole.

All four occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot.

The passengers, two girls – aged 16 and 14 – and a 12-year-old boy, were detained by police at the scene.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was located hiding in nearby bushland and allegedly returned a positive result to a roadside breath test.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he allegedly returned a breath analysis of 0.028.

The teenager’s licence was suspended, and he was charged with special category driver drive with special range PCA, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester and police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at a children’s court on Monday 23 November 2020.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the three passengers were collected by family members.

30 October 2020

NSW Police
Coffs Harbour
speeding
police pursuit
Listen Live!
NSW Police
Coffs Harbour
speeding
police pursuit
NSW Police
Coffs Harbour
speeding
police pursuit
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs