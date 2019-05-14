COFFS HARBOUR: "We Will Build Tunnels" Deputy Prime Minister Confirms Tunnels in Bypass

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has confirmed that tunnels will be in the bypass funded by a coalition government under Patrick Conaghan.

When asked the question today, Mr McCormack said the project will have tunnels.

“There will be tunnels in the bypass, we will build the bypass, only Pat Conaghan will build the bypass”, Mr McCormack said.

In his statement to Triple M, he also confirmed that the they will commit to 80 percent of the funding for tunnels with the State Government covering the 20 percent share.

“The Nationals are committed to this, always have been, always will be. We’ll build tunnels. We’ll build this bypass, and we’ll do it with 80 percent of the funds, as we always do, have the state government supply the other 20 percent”.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Labor will not build the tunnels, or a bypass to the capacity that it is needed or is expected.