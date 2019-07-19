COFFS HARBOUR: Will Councillors Vote to Pause Cultural & Civic Space Project?

A rescission motion for the Cultural and Civic Space project lodged by three councillors to the General Manager has been released.

The biggest talking point in recent days within the community will come to a head with councillor due to vote on the motion at Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

Councillors Keith Rhoades, Paul Amos and John Arkan, have given notice that they intend to move the rescission motion.

The motions states "That the resolution 2019/114 titled GM19/18 Progression of the Cultural and Civic Space Project that was passed on 11 July 2019 of meeting be rescinded".

Should it be successful, they intend to move that Council pause from the Gordon Street Civic and Cultural Space project until such time as a further report on the Art Gallery, Museum, Library, Council offices and Conference / Performance Space options are presented to full Council.

It follows a public meeting held on Thursday night at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds, which saw more than 400 people pack into the Norm Jordan Pavilion to show their support for a different solution.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Keith Rhoades said that the project should be named the 'Cultural Precinct and New Council Offices and Chamber".

Cr Rhoades is also encouraging locals to visit a number of Councillors who will be at 'Depot' in the Food Court at Coffs Central on Monday from 9-12n to answer any questions, or raise any concerns with they have regarding the project.

Confirmed to attend are Councillors Keith Rhoades, Paul Amos, John Arkan, Tegan Swan and Sally Townley.