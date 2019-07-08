COFFS HARBOUR: Woman Robbed By Two Men in Toormina

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated robbery on the Coffs Coast overnight.

About 6:30pm on Sunday night, a 65 year old woman was walking west along Coorabin Crescent at Toormina, when she was approached by two unknown males.

Police have been told one of the men grabbed her left arm while the other stole her handbag.

The pair emptied the contents onto the road and took the woman’s wallet, before threatening her and fleeing east along Coorabin Crescent.

The woman returned home and called police.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District arrived a short time later and commenced investigations.

The pair are described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged between 14 to 16 years old, and both wearing black hoodies; one was wearing black tracksuit pants and the other was wearing black jeans.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.