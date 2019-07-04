Coffs MP Disappointed With Planned Job Cuts

While many are talking about power prices, the focus continues on Essential Energy following reports of planned job cuts.

While it is still unknown if or how many will be affected in Coffs Harbour, the news of the cuts has left Nationals Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh disappointed, saying that reports of planned job cuts by Essential Energy have come as a complete shock to the Coffs Harbour electorate.

“Essential Energy is an important part of our regions workforce”, he said.

“Any forced job cuts are not acceptable and I will be seeking an immediate explanation on these troubling reports”.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro has called for an immediate halt to any decision by Essential Energy to carry out planned job cuts in the regions.

“Even though Essential Energy is a corporatised entity that reports to a board, I have been abundantly clear about the need for everyone to be doing their part and rallying around regional communities battling the worst drought on record,” he said.

“Essential Energy needs to be transparent about any planned decision around their regional workforce.

Mr Barilaro said he has summoned the CEO of Essential Energy to a meeting to explain this decision.

“I also expect Essential Energy to provide a briefing to all affected regional MP’s about any forced job cuts”, the Deputy Premier said.