Cogho & Kylie's Relay For Life

After 3 years of cancellations... RELAY FOR LIFE IS BACK IN BENDIGO!!!

This year Triple M Bendigo are proud Gold Sponsors of the event and to boost fundraising efforts, will be holding their very own relay around Lake Weeroona on Friday the 26th of August.

Cogho & Kylie will be broadcasting LIVE from 6am all the way up to 3pm, not to mention taking part in their very own relay around the lake. The Triple M team are hosting a mammoth 9 HOUR BROADCAST!!

With live crosses on-air throughout the day, we want as many listeners as possible to come down and join us, whether you pop down to say hello or lace up your runners and join us for a few laps, everyone is welcome!!

If you won't be able to join us on the day, you can still get involved by donating here!

Cogho & Kylie are also giving you the chance to get involved now by 'Naming Our Relay Team'! Either jump on our Facebook or Instagram pages and comment on our post or include a suggestion along with your donation! Make sure you get your entries in for the chance to have them read out live on-air with Cogho & Kylie in the morning!!