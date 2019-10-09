Cold Chisel Announce First Ever Outdoor Summer Tour

There’s nothing more Australian than hot sun, warm waves and Cold Chisel. The band's classic songs like Khe Sanh, Flame Trees, Bow River, My Baby, Cheap Wine, Saturday Night and You Got Nothing I Want have become the soundtrack to our summers.
Cold Chisel have just announced their first ever outdoor summer tour, Blood Moon Tour 2020, playing 14 special outdoor shows in Australia and New Zealand this summer, playing on the beach, by the river and in the bush and quite possibly the last Cold Chisel tour.
Announcing the news in press conference streamed on Facebook today, the band's frontman Jimmy Barnes said it could be the final chance for fans to experience Cold Chisel live saying; "Maybe the last... if they miss it they'll be really fucking sorry".
As if seeing Chisel live isn't enough they'll be bringing along Australian music royalty, Paul Kelly, Hoodoo Gurus, Birds Of Tokyo, Troy Cassar-Daley, Magic Dirt and more along for the huge tour.
It’s called the Blood Moon Tour 2020 - named after a rare lunar eclipse where the sun, earth and moon all briefly align before returning to their own orbits.
Fittingly the tour will boast a series of line-ups that are as rare and memorable as a Blood Moon. In Sydney, Cold Chisel will be joined by the mighty Hoodoo Gurus. Paul Kelly will be welcomed on four shows including Tamworth where he will be joined by country music icons Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley. Both WA shows will feature a “Best Of The West” line-up that includes hometown heroes like Birds Of Tokyo, Jebediah and Gyroscope while other guests to appear on at least one show include The Teskey Brothers, Busby Marou and The Detonators. Beloved Kiwi band The Mutton Birds will reform just for the New Zealand gig while Birds of Tokyo will feature on seven different gigs and Magic Dirt on six. Every line-up is special.
Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA
Barnard Park, Busselton WA
Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA
All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC
Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Scully Park, Tamworth NSW
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
Stage 88, Canberra ACT
Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW
Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD
