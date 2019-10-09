Cold Chisel Announce First Ever Outdoor Summer Tour

There’s nothing more Australian than hot sun, warm waves and Cold Chisel. The band's classic songs like Khe Sanh, Flame Trees, Bow River, My Baby, Cheap Wine, Saturday Night and You Got Nothing I Want have become the soundtrack to our summers.

Cold Chisel have just announced their first ever outdoor summer tour, Blood Moon Tour 2020, playing 14 special outdoor shows in Australia and New Zealand this summer, playing on the beach, by the river and in the bush and quite possibly the last Cold Chisel tour.

Announcing the news in press conference streamed on Facebook today, the band's frontman Jimmy Barnes said it could be the final chance for fans to experience Cold Chisel live saying; "Maybe the last... if they miss it they'll be really fucking sorry".

As if seeing Chisel live isn't enough they'll be bringing along Australian music royalty, Paul Kelly, Hoodoo Gurus, Birds Of Tokyo, Troy Cassar-Daley, Magic Dirt and more along for the huge tour.

Pre-sale tickets will go on-sale on Wednesday 16 October at 2.00pm (local times) with General Public on-sale from Monday, 21 October at 11.00am (local times) via the official ticket links here.

It’s called the Blood Moon Tour 2020 - named after a rare lunar eclipse where the sun, earth and moon all briefly align before returning to their own orbits.

Fittingly the tour will boast a series of line-ups that are as rare and memorable as a Blood Moon. In Sydney, Cold Chisel will be joined by the mighty Hoodoo Gurus. Paul Kelly will be welcomed on four shows including Tamworth where he will be joined by country music icons Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley. Both WA shows will feature a “Best Of The West” line-up that includes hometown heroes like Birds Of Tokyo, Jebediah and Gyroscope while other guests to appear on at least one show include The Teskey Brothers, Busby Marou and The Detonators. Beloved Kiwi band The Mutton Birds will reform just for the New Zealand gig while Birds of Tokyo will feature on seven different gigs and Magic Dirt on six. Every line-up is special.

The Blood Moon Tour 2020 is presented nationally by Triple M and MAX in association with Foodbank.

COLD CHISEL PRE-SALE
Begins: Wednesday, 16 October at 2.00pm (local times)
Ends: Friday, 18 October at 2.00pm (local times)
or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Monday, 21 October at 11.00am (local times)
BLOOD MOON TOUR 2020

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA
'BEST OF THE WEST' 
With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve
and The Southern River Band
Presented by By The C, Mix 94.5 and MAX
Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Barnard Park, Busselton WA
‘BEST OF THE WEST’ 
With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve 
and The Southern River Band
Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX
 
Saturday, 4 January 2020
Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA
With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators 
and Tim Prestwich Band
Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX
 
Tuesday, 7 January 2020
All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC 
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX 
 
Friday, 10 January 2020
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC  
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX
 
Saturday, 11 January 2020
Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC 
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Bay FM and MAX
 
Saturday, 18 January 2020
Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou
Presented by Triple M and MAX
 
Sunday, 19 January 2020
Scully Park, Tamworth NSW
‘THE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TAMWORTH HAS EVER SEEN’
With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley 
and Charlie Collins 
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, 92.9 and MAX
 
Friday, 24 January 2020
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW
With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou
Presented by Triple M and MAX
 
Saturday, 25 January 2020
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt, Busby Marou and 19Twenty
Presented by By The C, Wave FM and MAX
 
Thursday, 30 January 2020
Stage 88, Canberra ACT
With Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, Mix 106.3 and MAX
 
Saturday, 1 February 2020
Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW 
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX
Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ
With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and 
 introducing Sit Down in Front
Presented by Eccles Entertainment and The Rock (with support 
from The Sound)
 
Saturday, 8 February 2020
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD 
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Gold 92.5 and MAX
