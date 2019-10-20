Cold Chisel Announce New Single & Album

Cold Chisel have dropped some big news ahead of their upcoming tour.

In a press release, the iconic Aussie band revealed they are releasing a news single & album in the coming weeks.

"The lead track is called Getting The Band Back Together," the statement reads.

"It was written by the band’s main songwriter, Don Walker and, in the mode of Cold Chisel classics like Bow River and Saturday Night, the song sees Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes trading lead vocal lines. Getting The Band Back Together is released on Thursday, 31 October and will be followed before Christmas by a new album which, like the tour, is called Blood Moon."

Cold Chisel 'Blood Moon Tour 2020' kicks off in Perth on New Years Eve. Tickets are available from October 21st from ticketmaster.com.au

LISTEN TO COLD CHISEL'S TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT:

BLOOD MOON TOUR DATES:

Tues, 31 December: Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA. ‘Best of the West’ With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve and The Southern River Band

Wed, 1 January: Barnard Park, Busselton WA. ‘Best of the West’ With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve and The Southern River Band

Sat, 4 January: Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA. With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators and Tim Prestwich Band

Tues, 7 January: All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC. A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Fri, 10 January: Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC. A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators

Sat, 11 January: Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC. A DAY ON THE GREEN With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Sat, 18 January: Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW. With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Sun, 19 January: Scully Park, Tamworth NSW. ‘THE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TAMWORTH HAS EVER SEEN’ With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley and Charlie Collins

Fri, 24 January: Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW. With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Sat, 25 January: Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt, Busby Marou and 19Twenty

Thur, 30 January: Stage 88, Canberra ACT With Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt

Sat, 1 February: Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Wed, 5 February: Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ. With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and introducing Sit Down in Front

Sat, 8 February: Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Sun, 9 February: Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: