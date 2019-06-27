Cold Chisel Are Back Together

As if Jimmy Barnes hasn't got enough on his plate, Cold Chisel are back!

The classic Aussie rock band have just shared a photo on social media of the band back in the studio with the caption 'Putting the band back together', which confirms reports the band are bringing out a new album this year.

In an interview with Dangerous Dave this month Jimmy Barnes revealed he's working on new music with Cold Chisel amongst his hectic schedule to support his latest solo album, My Criminal Record and Ian Moss's huge national tour to support the 30th anniversary of his album Matchbook.

Listen to the interview with Jimmy Barnes:

This will be the first album from Chisel in 4 years!

