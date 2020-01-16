Cold Chisel Donate Thousands Of Concert Tickets To Our Fire Fighters To Say Thanks

Good blokes of Aussie rock Cold Chisel have just outdone themselves.

This morning the band announced they're donating more than 2500 ticket to volunteer fire fighters as a thank you for the hard work fighting the Australian fires these past fews months.

Volunteers and their families can enjoy a night of live music from Cold Chisel, Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou on the Blood Moon tour, next Friday 24th January at the brand new venue, Bankwest Stadium.



Listen to the announcement:

Cold Chisel are also supporting the Australian fire fighters with a limited edition t-shirt on-sale on the shows and the Blood Moon nation tour and new album, by the same name has been raising much needed funds for Food Bank, helping to feed those in need.

More info visit: coldchisel.com



