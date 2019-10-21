Cold Chisel Expand Blood Moon Tour

Today as general sale is available for tickets to the Cold Chisel Blood Moon Tour 2020 the band announce a new show on the already huge summer tour.

The second and final Queensland show is Sunday, February 9th at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton and tickets are on-sale.

Due to an overwhelming response during the fan pre-sale the second and final show was announced.

Joining Cold Chisel for the show is Birds Of Tokyo and Magic Dirt.

The news comes just a day after the classic Aussie band announce the details of their new album, Blood Moon and the new single 'Getting The Band Back Together' out October 31st (read more here)

Making the announcement in a press conference this month, the band are teasing this will be the final tour from the band, catch up:



Tickets and info: www.coldchisel.com

TOUR DATES

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Cold Chisel with special guests

Tue Jan 7 All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, VIC With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Fri Jan 10 Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators

Sat Jan 11 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Sat Feb 1 Heifer Station Wines, Orange, NSW With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Sat Feb 8 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Sun Feb 9 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt *NEW SHOW*



