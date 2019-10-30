Cold Chisel Join Triple M For The World Premiere Of Their Brand New Single

Triple M are proud to be joined by Cold Chisel for the world premier of their brand new single 'Getting The Band Back Together' this Thursday 31st October for Oztober.

This month Triple M have celebrated all things Oz music and are finishing with the biggest rock band in the country- Cold Chisel.

The legendary Australian rock band will be taking over Triple M nationally to premier the track and then you can hear the new song all day on Triple M.

Written by the legendary Don Walker and sung by Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes, it screams classic Chisel with that catchy chorus and smooth, rock verses.

The new music coincides with the band announcing their biggest, outdoor Australian tour yet!

Announcing the news in a press conference this month the band have warned fans it's likely to be their last tour.

Catch up on the press conference here:



Get your copy of 'Getting The Band Back Together' Thursday 31st October: www.coldchisel.com www.coldchiselstore.com.au



Catch Cold Chisel live on the Blood Moon national tour, more info: www.coldchisel.com

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

