Cold Chisel Just Scored Their First #1 Record Since The 1998

It's been a massive year for Cold Chisel and it's just getting bigger.

The Aussie rock legends brand new album, Blood Moon has debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts this week, the band's first #1 since 1998.

The band's 9th studio album is proof the band haven't lost their rock'n'roll, joining their other Aussie classics, Circus Animals and Swingshift that have seen the band topping the charts in the 80s.

Taking time out of rehearsals, the band reflect on the win for the band:

“We are really excited by Blood Moon hitting # 1 on the ARIA chart – an incredible 21 years after our last one,” says frontman Jimmy Barnes. “We never take anything for granted, so huge thanks to our loyal army of fans who have helped make this happen. We love Blood Moon– it’s our best collection of songs since the ‘80s.”

Fans can hear tracks from the new album including the hit single 'Getting The Band Back Together' on the Blood Moon tour- the biggest outdoor tour the band have ever done, this summer.

Tour dates:

Tues, 31 December Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA

‘Best of the West’

With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve and The Southern River Band

Presented by By The C, Mix 94.5 and MAX ticketmaster.com.au

‘Best of the West’ With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve and The Southern River Band

Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX ticketmaster.com.au

With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators and Tim Prestwich Band

Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX ticketmaster.com.au

A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX ticketmaster.com.au

A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX

A DAY ON THE GREEN With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Bay FM and MAX

With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Presented by Triple M and MAX ticketek.com.au

With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley and Charlie Collins

Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, 92.9 and MAX ticketmaster.com.au

With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Presented by Triple M and MAX ticketek.com.au

Presented by By The C, Wave FM and MAX ticketmaster.com.au

Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, Mix 106.3 and MAX ticketmaster.com.au

A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX

With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and introducing Sit Down in Front

Presented by Eccles Entertainment and The Rock (with support from The Sound)

A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Gold 92.5 and MAX

A DAY ON THE GREEN With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Gold 92.5 and MAX ticketmaster.com.au

Blood Moon is out now via the band's own record label & ticket info:

www.coldchisel.com

www.coldchiselstore.com.au

Facebook: @coldchisel

Instagram:@coldchiselofficial

Twitter: @coldchisel

