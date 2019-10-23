Cold Chisel's Blood Moon Tour Is Selling Fast

Cold Chisel have already sold out dates on their Blood Moon 2020 Tour, with the other dates set to follow.

Just two days after general sale became available their shows at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC and Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD are now completely sold out with fans encouraged to get tickets for the other shows on the tour, and the second at these venues before they sell out.



Announcing the tour news in a press conference this month the band are planning on this being the last time fans can catch Cold Chisel live.

Catch up on the Cold Chisel press conference:



The tour coincides with the announcement of Cold Chisel's brand new album, Blood Moon, with the lead single Getting The Band Back Together premiering on Triple M next Thursday 31st October.



Tour dates and more info: www.coldchisel.com

