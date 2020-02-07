Cold Chisel's Brand New Clip For Killing Time, Jimmy Hints At Last Ever Show

The mighty mighty Chisel have released a new video for Killing Time, the latest release from their number 1 album Blood Moon.

Look carefully because you just might spot yourself. The video features footage from their current lap of the map.

WATCH:

Rockin!

The boys are about to wind up their awesome tour of Oz, with the last shows in Brisbane this weekend, at Sirromet Winery in Mt. Cotton.

Saturday's show is sold out, but tickets remain for the final show on Sunday February 9.

This could be the hottest ticket in town. After all, when asked about whether this could be the band's final ever show, Barnesy told Triple M on the Gold Coast that “our gut feeling is this will probably be our last one”

Tickets available via Ticketmaster

For the latest in Rock News

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.