Cold Chisel Will Be Turning It Up To 11 On Their Blood Moon Australian Tour

Joining Gleeso for the Triple M Oztober lunch today, Cold Chisel talked about what we can expect from their Blood Moon 2020 tour.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Chisel reminisced about the early days of supporting Aussie bands across the country and returning the favour taking along a bunch of Aussie acts as their support.

When it comes to the live show, the band ensure us they'll be turning it up to 11, having more room to play with being outdoors, with Ian Moss confirming; "People won't be walking away saying 'Wish they had a bigger PA system'- Ian Moss on the coming Cold Chisel tour".

Catch up on the full interview:





The Blood Moon Tour 2020 is presented nationally by Triple M and MAX in association with Foodbank.

Tickets and more info: www.coldchisel.com www.coldchiselstore.com.au



