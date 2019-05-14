Dave Talks Weather With Oz Cyclone Hunter Nitso!

The past couple of days has seen the mercury hitting levels for May that nobody expected, and collectively we all shouted "where's the electric blanket?"

While it got down to twelve degrees in Mackay and eight in Ooralea yesterday morning it was even fresher out west. Moranbah had the lowest recorded temperature just under eight degrees. The mercury is expected to rise again throughout this week with lows of twenty across the region.

Dave caught up with Nitso from Oz Cyclone Chasers this morning

to find out where it came from and what's expected for the rest of the week.