Coldplay Celebrate 20 Years Since Their Debut Album With A Yellow Vinyl Release

This week marks 20 years since the world fell in love with rock band COLDPLAY and their debut album, Parachutes that's still an absolute banger.

To celebrate the band's 20th anniversary they've announced the Parachutes colour vinyl release, in yellow, available on 20th November and available for pre-order here

The four piece have since gone on to become one of the world's favourite rock bands and must see live bands.

Wil Anderson talks about their huge live show:



