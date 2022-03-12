Coldplay’s Chris Martin Asks To Be A Part Of Shane Warne’s Memorial

With some big-name celebrities set to attend Shane Warne's memorial at the MCG, Coldplay front man Chris Martin has suggested he wants in.

Expecting a bumper crowd, organisers are still putting the finishing touches on the state memorial, with Martin, a close friend of Warne’s for more than two decades, saying he wants in.

Set to be on tour in Mexico at the same time as the memorial, organisers are working out whether Coldplay's Chris Martin would be part of a live video link or send a message.

The memorial will start at 7pm on Wednesday, March 30, allowing for fans of all ages and from around the globe to attend.

With 50,000 public tickets up for grabs, those wanting to attend should visit www.vic.gov.au/shane-warne .

A release date for tickets is expected to be announced within days.

Premier Dan Andrews announced last week, that the Great Southern Stand at the MCG will be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand in his honour.

While those wishing to send flowers and gifts, are instead asked to donate to The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.

