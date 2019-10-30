Coldplay's New Video Gives Us Behind The Scenes View Of The Band
WATCH
Image: Coldplay, supplied
Coldplay surprised us this week with a brand new single, Orphans- that you can hear on Triple M now.
The acoustic based, catchy tune is sure to soundtrack our Aussie summer with it's huge singalong chorus.
The music video shares private home videos from the band.
Watch:
Orphans is the first single from the band's new album, Everyday Life, out November 22nd.
