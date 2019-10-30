Coldplay's New Video Gives Us Behind The Scenes View Of The Band

Image: Coldplay, supplied

Coldplay surprised us this week with a brand new single, Orphans- that you can hear on Triple M now.

The acoustic based, catchy tune is sure to soundtrack our Aussie summer with it's huge singalong chorus.

The music video shares private home videos from the band.
Orphans is the first single from the band's new album, Everyday Life, out November 22nd.

Coldplay
Triple M Rock News
New Music
