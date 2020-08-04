Coles CEO Steven Cain Says Food Supply Chains Will Be Fine, But There Could Be “Patchy Availability”

Coles CEO Steven Cain spoke to the Hot Breakfast this morning, and said that their supply chain for food will stand up to Victoria’s lockdown but that meat stocks are likely to be affected.

“The governments, state and federal, have been very helpful in keeping borders open for freight,” Cain said.

“As we said before, there’s no problem with food supply in Australia, we’re pretty self-sufficient.

“As I said, there will be some patchy availability from time to time, there might be the odd night of the week where we all have to try a vegetarian dish, or might need to try a meat cut that they don’t normally try.”

Cain also outlined the best way to shop at Coles.

“We’ve called it a ’safe, speedy shopper,’ and it broadly goes like this: a) you should have a mask on, obviously we all should unless you’ve got an exemption,” he said.

“Make sure your hands are clean before you come in store, bring a list with you or download the Coles app, that tells you where all the products are, make sure you socially distance if you can in store, if you do need to cough or sneeze try not to touch your face whether you’ve got a mask on or not, contactless payment is best, and then be on your way as quickly as possible.”

