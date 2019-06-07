Coles Have Just Launched A Chicken Parma/ Parmi Pizza If You're Keen To Do Yourself Some Damage This Weekend

If the eighties were known for acid wash denim and the nineties for clean cut boybands who later attempted to claw back their careers with an ill-fated reunion tour, then this current decade will be famous for just how many foods we tried to combine with each other.

But while mash-ups like the cronut, the cruffin, and the doughnut ice cream cone (weird that there's no portmanteau for that one) caused near hysteria when they first launched, we're predicting they'll have nothing on Coles' latest creation.

The Chicken Parma Pizza is pretty much exactly what you'd expect with a name like that: popcorn chicken, smoked ham, mozzarella and parmesan cheese atop a stone baked pizza base.

"We know Aussies love pizza, and we know that a lot of people's go-to meal at the pub is a chicken parmigiana, so for us it was a combo made in heaven," Head of Coles Convenience Louis Eggar said.

"And best of all, they can cook it in the comfort of their own home."

If you're keen to get your long weekend started a little early, you can pick the Chicken Parma Pizza up for a paltry $5 from the Coles freezer section or online.

