Coles Introduce Further Purchasing Restrictions As Stock Availability Worsens

Coles have introduced more restrictions on purchasing as the country descends into panic due to a nationwide shortage of stock.

Coles have enforced purchasing restrictions as more staff are forced into isolation, causing supply chain issues across the nation.

Coles shoppers will now only be allowed to purchase one packet of toilet paper and two packets of paracetamol, aspirin and ibuprofen.

The supermarket giant made a statement via their Facebook yesterday explaining why the new restrictions have been applied.

"Product availability in our stores has been impacted due to pandemic related supply chain disruptions," they said.

"There is no need to panic buy — please purchase only what you need. Purchase limits on some items will apply.

"Our team are working hard during this trying time — please remember to show them the kindness and respect they very much deserve."

Supermarkets throughout Australia are sporting empty shelves, similar to the beginning of the pandemic when thousands of Australians began panic buying.

Unlike the beginning of the pandemic, these empty shelves are due to staff shortages in packing, delivery and manufacturing sectors as more people are sent into isolation with Covid or as close contacts.

