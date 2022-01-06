Coles Introduce Purchasing Limits Amid Staff Shortages

Coles supermarket will reintroduce spending limits as the Australian supply chain faces staff shortages following the latest Omicron surge.

It was revealed on Thursday that the majority of new infections in the country are from those in their 20s, the dominant cohort of workers employed by Coles.

The supermarket heavyweight announced it will bring back limits on meat products, while rapid antigen tests will become readily available in limits.

The new measures arrive as pharmacies and other sites were inundated with residents purchasing rapid tests amid the surging case numbers.

Limits will be imposed on customers in all states and territories except Western Australia.

"We ask that customers continue to respect and support our team members, particularly in these busier times."

"Thank you for your patience," Coles said in a statement.

The supermarket's major competitor Woolworths said they have no plans to introduce buying limits.

"Our customers have been shopping in reasonable quantities and are only buying what they need, so we don't believe product limits are needed at this stage," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

"We will continue to closely monitor product availability across our stores."

