Coles Issue Urgent Recall On Three 'Nature's Kitchen' Frozen Pizza Varieties

Supermarket giant Coles have been forced to recall three types of Nature’s Kitchen Pizza due to an undeclared allergen.

Coles have released an urgent recall of three different varieties of pizza which are sold at Coles supermarkets nationwide.

The urgent recall was issued on Friday and includes the 250g Coles Nature’s Meat-free Meat Lovers Pizza, 250g Coles Nature’s Kitchen Hawaiian-style Pizza and the 250g Coles Nature’s Kitchen Veggie Pizza.

According to a statement issued by Coles, the products have been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

The pizzas are advertised on the box as “deliciously vegan” however, the pizzas actually contain milk.

According to a statement by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand, anyone with a milk allergy could be in danger of having a severe reaction.

“Any consumers with a milk allergy or intolerance should not consume the product and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the statement read.

The products in question have been available for purchase both in person and online since February 2021.

Customers have been invited to return the products to any Coles for a full refund.

For customers who purchased their product online, then item can be returned for a full refund or credit by contacting the supermarket chain on 1800 455 400.

