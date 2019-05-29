Coles Mobile USB Wall Charger Recall

Coles is recalling Coles Mobile USB Wall Chargers, sold nationally at Coles Supermarkets, Coles Express and Coles Online.



The product is:

* Coles Mobile USB Wall Charger 5W (1.0 AMP) single USB port (model 1844154)

* All products sold from July 2017 onwards are being recalled





Testing has found that the enclosure of the charger may separate and expose live parts. As a result this product has the potential to cause electric shock.



Customers should immediately stop using the wall charger and return it to any Coles Supermarket for a full refund. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience.



Customers seeking further information about returning or disposing of the product can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.

