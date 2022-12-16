If 2022 Hasn't Given Us Enough Reasons To Sod Off: Coles Has Placed A Purchase Limit On Frozen Chippies

Major supermarket Coles has introduced a restriction on buying a popular freezer item nationwide, due to a supply crisis on potatoes.

As of Thursday, customers have been limited to purchasing just two frozen potato chips per transaction, in an effort to have the product available to all customers over the holiday period.

It's due to the recent flooding in the Victorian highlands.

A statement from the company said: "Due to supply issues of frozen potato chips, we have introduced a temporary purchase limit of two items per transaction."

"This will help to maintain availability for all customers. Thank you for your patience, we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A company spokesperson said the limit is expected to be lifted within months, once the supply chain is restored.

"Poor weather in the eastern states has affected supply of some frozen potato products across the industry," the spokesperson said.

"We thank customers for their patience while we work hard with suppliers to minimise disruption and return stock to normal levels in the coming months."

As it stands, top competitor Woolworths doesn't have a product limit for frozen chips throughout its stores.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: