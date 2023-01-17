Coles To Extend Price Freeze Amid Rising Cost Of Living

As the cost of living continues to put the pressure on Australians, supermarket chain Coles have announced they will be extending their price freeze.

Supermarket giants Woolworths implemented their own price freeze from around the middle of 2022 which saw a large number of their products locked at low prices to combat the rising cost of living.

The price freeze at Woolworths has since ended, while Coles recently announced their price freeze, which was meant to finish on January 31, would be extended.

The grocery giant last week announced they would be extending their “Dropped and Locked” agreement which will see cheap products remain on the shelves.

It is not yet clear how long the extension will last but a Coles spokesperson told 9NEWS that they will be keeping prices low long term.

"DROPPED&LOCKED will continue beyond 31 January when the first phase of the promotion was scheduled to end. Further details will be provided soon," they said.

"We will also continue to focus on value through weekly specials, Down Down and Everyday Low Prices which offer key staples at trusted pricing for the longer term, and through other offers such as Flybuys points."

While Woolworths have ended their price freeze, many of their items still remain at low prices.

