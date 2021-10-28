Colin Hay Talks About How 'Down Under' Came About

Colin Hay spoke to Triple M this Oztober, telling us how his seminal Aussie classic 'Down Under' came about.

"I had this phrase going around in my head..."

Colin joined us as we unveil The Great Aussie Songbook this month, created from suggestions of the best Aussie songs that tell a story about this great land. Nominations came in from stars of rock and Triple M Club members. We're playing out the Songbook on Friday 29 and Sunday 31 October on air on Triple M.

"I'd say that was 40 minutes well spent"

Us too, Col!

