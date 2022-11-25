‘Collaborative Conversations’ Had With Sydney Mayors About Families Of IS Fighters

The home affairs minister says a “better understanding of each other’s point of views” has been established after meeting with Sydney mayors to discuss families of IS fighters who have been repatriated from Syria.

Minister Clare O’Neil was joined by local member for McMahon in Sydney’s western suburbs, Chris Bowen, to discuss concerns had about protecting residents’ safety.

The three mayors at the meeting also had concerns their government areas was being treated as a “dumping ground” for the former ISIS affiliates.

Following the meeting, Ms O’Neil said Australia faces a lot of “complexities with regard to this issue” and she hoped and believed they were better understood.

“We have had a really good, collaborative conversation and as Chris has said, I think we are walking out of that meeting with a better understanding of each other’s points of view,” Ms O’Neil said.

“We won’t agree on everything and when we make complex decisions of course there are different points of view.

“Those views are entitled to be expressed. I have to say, I deeply believe as a politician and I know Chris will feel the same, that communities around this country are entitled to talk to us about these matters.”

Four Australian women and 13 children were repatriated last month by the federal government who were held in Syria’s al-Roj refugee camp since ISIS’ defeat.

