College Warns Of Fake Donation Page Following Horror Bus Crash

The community has been warned to watch out for fake Go Fund Me accounts only days after a bus crash that seriously injured several children and teachers just outside of Melbourne.

Twenty-seven students and four staff members had been on their way to Melbourne airport to catch a flight to the US for a NASA space camp when the crash took place.

Loreto College released a statement thanking the community for their support while also warning of fake Go Fund Me accounts requesting funds for the victims of the crash.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all and continue to keep those recovering in our prayers,” the school said in a statement.

“The college and our students, staff and families have been overwhelmed and heartened by your kind words and actions of support.

“Loreto College has been made aware that a Go Fund Me page has been set up using the college logo,

“Loreto College has NOT APPROVED any Go Fund Me accounts and cautions against these sites.”

The college also confirmed that 14 students and three staff members still remain in hospital in stable condition.

The incident unfolded at around 3:15AM on Wednesday morning when the school bus collided with an oncoming truck, nudging the bus off the road and down a 25m embankment off the Western Freeway near Bacchus Marsh.

The schoolgirls from grades 9, 10 and 11 were seriously injured during the collision with one girl suffering from a partially amputated leg.

Several onlookers stopped to help, with six people prying the driver’s windscreen off so the students cold escape the wreckage.

The driver of the truck was also seriously injured and is believed to now be in stable condition.

