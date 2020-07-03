Collingwood GM Geoff Walsh On Steele Sidebottom
On the Friday Huddle
Collingwood general manager Geoff Walsh joined the Friday Huddle and discussed the unique situation with Steele Sidebottom.
Sidebottom was handed a four match ban for breaching Covid restrictions.
Walsh provided an update on Sidebottom's wellbeing & explained why he decided not to appeal the suspension.
LISTEN HERE:
Walsh also confirmed that Sidebottom will travel to the WA Hub with the Collingwood squad in the coming weeks.
Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: