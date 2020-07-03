Collingwood GM Geoff Walsh On Steele Sidebottom

Collingwood general manager Geoff Walsh joined the Friday Huddle and discussed the unique situation with Steele Sidebottom.

Sidebottom was handed a four match ban for breaching Covid restrictions.

Walsh provided an update on Sidebottom's wellbeing & explained why he decided not to appeal the suspension.

LISTEN HERE:

Walsh also confirmed that Sidebottom will travel to the WA Hub with the Collingwood squad in the coming weeks.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: