Collingwood GM Of Football Geoff Walsh Responds To Jaidyn Stephenson’s Post-Trade Comments

Collingwood General Manger of Football Geoff Walsh appeared on the Hot Breakfast this morning and responded to Jaidyn Stephenson’s comments after he was traded to North Melbourne last night.

LISTEN HERE:

"I really can’t let Jaidyn’s comments be etched in history as the version of what he said," Walsh said.

"Now I’m not saying he’s been mischievous or anything, but certainly throughout the year on a number of occasions, Jaidyn was spoken to by both teammates and coaches and administration on what he needed to do to become or get back to being the footballer that he briefly displayed in his first year, what he needed to do if he wanted to continue to be a good quality AFL player, and a good quality Collingwood AFL player.

"So that was reinforced to him on a number of occasions, and then in the exit interview which was only a day or so after he left the hub, those points were all reinforced in terms of where we seen his career at that particular moment, and where we predicted… it may ebb and flow depending on a response from him.

"As I say, I can’t let that particular comment go and remain unanswered… and that’s not me being critical of the boy, but it’s certainly providing some balance."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Stephenson last night spoke about the circumstances of his trade, suggesting that it blindsided him.

"I gave Bucks (coach Nathan Buckley) a call myself, just to see what was going on and how it was, and he just pretty much said ‘mate, look for a trade as aggressively as you want and we’ll try facilitate it’," Stephenson said on SEN.

"So there wasn’t very clear reasoning or anything, but… I think it’s worked out for the best."

Walsh also discussed the fallout from the Pies’ trade period, Collingwood’s future plans and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!