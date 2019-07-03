Collingwood Set To Debut Isaac Quaynor

Collingwood is set to hand a debut to exciting prospect Isaac Quaynor against Hawthorn on Friday night at the MCG.

Coach Nathan Buckley announced the debut in front of the playing group today.

The 19-year-old is naturally excited to get out there.

“I’m excited to get an opportunity and play my first game for Collingwood,” he told the club’s website.

“It came as a bit of a surprise but I’m looking forward to getting out onto the MCG and playing my role for the team.”

The Pies took the line breaking running defender at pick 13 in the 2018 draft.

