Collingwood Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Collingwood staff member has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Triple M's news breaker Jay Clark has reported that the staff member returned from the United Kingdom and has since been in isolation.

"In accordance with government protocols, the staff member has been in isolation since returning to Australia. He is recovering at home and being monitored by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Due to quarantine requirements, the staff member has at no point been in any contact with players or staff members at Collingwood since returning and has therefore presented no transmission risk to the club.

The staff member will not return to the Holden Centre until medically cleared to do so."