Collingwood Trade James Aish To Fremantle

Fremantle have landed Collingwood defender James Aish in the final stages of the 2019 trade period.

Collingwood were reportedly shopping Aish around to try and offload his salary with a number of star players out of contract next season.

Aish was keen to head to Western Australia to reunite with newly appointed Dockers coach Justin Longmuir, who was the defensive coach at Collingwood.

The Dockers were able to offer Aish the added security of a a three year deal, while there were no guarantees for him once his contract expired next year at Collingwood.

Collingwood receive future draft picks in return.

This will be the 23 year-old's third AFL club since being drafted by Brisbane with Pick 7 in the 2013 draft.

Aish played 50 games for the Pies including the 2018 Grand Final.

Trade details:

- Fremantle receive James Aish, pick 69, 2020 third round pick

- Collingwood receive 2020 second round pick, 2020 fourth round pick

