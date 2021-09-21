Collinsville Woman Wins $100,000 On A Scratchie!



Meanwhile, A Mackay woman has shared how her weekly routine of scratching an Instant Scratch-Its ticket as a little treat led her to a much bigger treat – a $50,000 top prize win.



The top prize winning $4 Beehive Bingo ticket was purchased at News on Bridge, Shop A07, Parkside Plaza, 245 Bridge Road, West Mackay.



Sharing her excitement with an official from The Lott this morning, the Queenslander said she was still coming to terms with the news.



“I have been buying Instant Scratch-Its tickets for years and years! I just love them,” she said.



“I usually buy one ticket a week and then I go home and scratch them while I am having a cup of coffee.



“I couldn’t believe I’d won at first. I had to get a few of my family members to check to make sure it was real.



“Once they confirmed it, well, that’s when I started crying. There were lots and lots of tears.



“It was a big shock! I’ve dreamed of that moment, and when it happened, it was so overwhelming.



“It was a lovely surprise.



“I can’t wait to celebrate with my family. We are going to go out for a really nice dinner and spoil ourselves a little.”



When asked how she planned to enjoy her instant windfall, the emotional woman said she already knew exactly what she was going to do.



“I would love to go on a little holiday and help my family,” she shared.



“The rest I will keep for a rainy day.”



News on Bridge team member Janelle Danasdas said the entire team sent their congratulations to their winner.



“What an incredible surprise for our winner,” she shared.



“Congratulations to her. We hope she really enjoys her prize!



“It’s amazing selling a top prize winning ticket to a customer and we can’t wait to do it again.



“We’ll certainly be celebrating this win and eagerly waiting for our next.”



In FY21, there were 176 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott’s jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $14.17 million in top prizes.



During this same time, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 31.2 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $274.31 million. This equates to more than $750,000 won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.



Another way to play!



Every month, the Instant Scratch-Its 2nd Chance Draw gives you another chance to turn your eligible non-winning Instant Scratch-Its tickets into a winner.



Visit thelott.com to enter this month’s 2nd Chance Draw, check out the latest Instant Scratch-Its tickets, and read inspiring stories from real winners.



The home of Australia’s Official Lotteries, The Lott operates and markets Australia’s leading lottery games customers know and love creating everyday winners, winning every day.



In the 12 months to 30 June 2021, Australians took home more than 123.7 million prizes worth more than $3.62 billion from their favourite games at The Lott, including Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto, Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno, Super 66, Lotto Strike and Instant Scratch-Its.



Last financial year, Australia’s Official Lotteries contributed more than $1.5 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.



