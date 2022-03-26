Colombian Authorities Investigate Tragic Death Of Taylor Hawkins

Authorities in Colombia are investigating the devastating death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away just hours before a set at Bogota.

Hawkins passed away in a hotel in Chapinero, Colombia, local health officials confirmed.

The town's emergency crews responded to reports of "a patient with chest pains," according to the press release.

After no response following resuscitation efforts, authorities declared the drummer deceased and opened up an investigation soon after.

"The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work," Colombian health officials said in a statement.

"Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers."

Hawkins and the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform in the South American country for the first time in over three years the night of the incident. They were set to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic for their Latin American tour.

Fans lit up candles outside Hawkins' hotel room, as heartfelt messages continued to emerge around the globe in honour.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band said in the statement.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.