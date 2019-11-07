Get Colourful This Sunday At 'Colour Our Coast'

The 'Colour Our Coast' 5km fun run/walk is coming to The Entrance this Sunday! The festival is an exciting event promoting positive health and wellbeing for young people. Start the course in white and make your way through 5 separate colour stations to ensure you cross the finish line splashed in colour!

Enjoy a colourful fun filled day with live music, a variety of stalls, skate demos and more.

Open to all ages and all participants receive a free t-shirt in their registration pack.

Click here to register.

What: Colour Our Coast

When: 10th November - 9am-4pm

Where: Picnic Point Reserve, The Entrance