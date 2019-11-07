Get Colourful This Sunday At 'Colour Our Coast'
10th November 9AM-4PM
The 'Colour Our Coast' 5km fun run/walk is coming to The Entrance this Sunday! The festival is an exciting event promoting positive health and wellbeing for young people. Start the course in white and make your way through 5 separate colour stations to ensure you cross the finish line splashed in colour!
Enjoy a colourful fun filled day with live music, a variety of stalls, skate demos and more.
Open to all ages and all participants receive a free t-shirt in their registration pack.
What: Colour Our Coast
When: 10th November - 9am-4pm
Where: Picnic Point Reserve, The Entrance