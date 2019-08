The drug known as 'coma in a bottle' has been seized during a traffic stop at Mayfield.

Police searched a Ford hatchback in Maud Street last night, discovering a bottle containing the drug GBL.

The 28 year old male driver has been charged with drug supply, and will face Newcastle Local Court on August 28.

The same drug was linked to the deaths of two people at the Defqon.1 dance festival last year.