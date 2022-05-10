Comanchero Bikie Boss And Brother Shot In Fatal Gangland Shooting

Investigations are underway after another fatal gangland shooting in Sydney's west overnight.

The Melbourne based National Sergeant at Arms of the Comancheros remains in a critical condition, while his brother was shot dead after they were ambushed in Auburn on Tuesday night about 8pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victoria Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The brothers were at the BodyFit Gym on Parramatta Road, when the 42-year-old Comanchero bikie heavyweight was shot 10 times in a spray of bullets which are reported to have hit him in the head, stomach, legs and arms.

He was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, while his brother went into cardiac arrest after being shot multiple times and died at the scene.

“When we arrived on scene both patients had suffered significant blood loss and one of them had gone into traumatic cardiac arrest,” NSW Ambulance inspector Kevin McSweeney said.

“Paramedics did everything they could, but despite best efforts, he died at the scene.

“The second patient had been hit with up to 10 bullets and incredibly, was still conscious and breathing when we transported him to hospital," he said.

“This was an horrific and confronting scene that unfolded in front of several witnesses. It is very fortunate no other members of the public were injured.” - Insp McSweeney

Authorities are investigating whether two burnt out cars found in Berala and Greenacre are connected to the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

The fatal shooting comes less than two weeks after underworld gangland figure Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad was gunned down outside the Greenacre home of an associate on April 27.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr