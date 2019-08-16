Come Along To The St Luke's Anglican School Community Fair Tomorrow!

Food, entertainment & more!

Amber Lowther

8 hours ago

Amber Lowther

Article heading image for Come Along To The St Luke's Anglican School Community Fair Tomorrow!

Head on down to St Luke's Anglican School tomorrow, August 17 from 12pm for their Community Fair, celebrating 25 years and the whole Bundaberg community is invited! Triple M will be there with a Rock Your Shop stall, a colouring in competition and over $150 to win in prizes!

Community Fair Festivities include: 

  • Super Slide
  • Rock Climbing Wall
  • Merry-Go-Round
  • Willy the Worm
  • Mechanical Bull
  • Old McDonald's Farm
  • Laser Skirmish
  • Music and Entertainment
  • Food Truck Laneway
  • Snow Cones
  • Face Painting
  • Carnival Games
  • Sporting Tournaments
  • Rock Pop Mine Performance
  • Fireworks Display & MORE!

Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 12pm-7pm
Location: St Luke's Anglican School: 4 Mezger St, Bundaberg
There's an unlimited 5-hour rides & slides pass for $25 per person (12pm-5pm)

You can purchase your slide & ride pass here

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs