Come Along To The St Luke's Anglican School Community Fair Tomorrow!

Head on down to St Luke's Anglican School tomorrow, August 17 from 12pm for their Community Fair, celebrating 25 years and the whole Bundaberg community is invited! Triple M will be there with a Rock Your Shop stall, a colouring in competition and over $150 to win in prizes!

Community Fair Festivities include:

Super Slide

Rock Climbing Wall

Merry-Go-Round

Willy the Worm

Mechanical Bull

Old McDonald's Farm

Laser Skirmish

Music and Entertainment

Food Truck Laneway

Snow Cones

Face Painting

Carnival Games

Sporting Tournaments

Rock Pop Mine Performance

Fireworks Display & MORE!

Date: Saturday, August 17

Time: 12pm-7pm

Location: St Luke's Anglican School: 4 Mezger St, Bundaberg

There's an unlimited 5-hour rides & slides pass for $25 per person (12pm-5pm)

You can purchase your slide & ride pass here