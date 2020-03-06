Come And Run For The Puppies

Righteous Pups Australia is holding a 5km charity fun run, raising money to continue training puppies to help children with autism.

If there was ever a reason to run 5km, this very worthy cause is it! If you were interested in contributing, the event will be held at Woodvale Recreation Reserve on Sunday 29th March at 10:30am. If you're not exactly an early riser, this gives you time for a cheeky sleep in and an espresso to get that adrenalin pumping in preparation for the big race.

The aim of the event is to bring together everyday Australian's to use their love of running as a way to inspire the community to come together and help make a difference.

The cost of entry won't break the bank, at only $20pp or $50 for a family.

Sound good? If you're interested in supporting this worthy cause you can register for the event here.

