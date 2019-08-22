Come Commemorate Daffodil Day!

An important cause

22 August 2019

Today is Daffodil Day, and the Cancer Council's annual campaign is aiming to fundraise millions of dollars to help people dealing with cancer.

This year the appeal is aiming to raise more than $4 million for cancer research throughout August.

 The daffodil Stalls will be at these locations from the 21st-24th of August:

  • Mount Pleasant Centre
  • Woolies Ooralea
  • Woolies Marian
  • Woolies Proserpine
  • Woolies Andergrove
  • Mackay Base Hospital
  • Northern Beaches Central
  • Whitsundays Plaza

So come on down to a Daffodil Day stall near you and support an important cause!

