Come Down To The Capricorn Film Festival's Acting Workshops!

Wanting to unleash your inner actor? Then make sure you come down to the Capricorn Film Festival's Acting workshop!

The workshop will be held on the 28th of September at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery. Hosted by experienced actor, tutor, coach and writer Phillip Holder.

“I am really excited to bring my 40 years of experience and deliver a course for the regions up and coming actors.” - Phillip Holder

The free workshop will include vocal exercises, understanding scripts and camera work. So much free stuff!

30 places are available for the day with Gladstone senior citizens being offered the first 15 spots.

A short film will be starting production the following day, so if you're interested in being involved, make sure you register.

So if you'd like any more information or register for the workshop or the short film, check out their website as registrations close 16th of September.

