Come Down To The University Of Melbourne's Public Lecture On Mental Health Stigma!

The University of Melbourne is hosting a public talk on breaking down the stigma of mental health on Thursday the 12th of September.

PsychTalks will be held at Westside Performing Arts Centre between 5:30-7pm, hosted by a variety of panellists from different fields to talk about what we can do to break through the cultural, social and gender barriers facing society today.

The panel will discuss the impact mental illness stigma can have on people's lives and how leaving it untreated can affect people suffering.

DATE: 12th September

TIME: 5:30pm-7pm

LOCATION: Westside, Corner Homewood Drive & Echuca Road, Mooroopna

Make sure you join the experts as they explore real interventions and outcomes for mental health sufferers.

