Come To 'Under The Trees' Arts & Music Festival!

After successfully bringing indie goodness to Central Queensland for the past two years, 'Under The Trees' are going bigger and better this September!

The grassroots festival announced an exciting lineup mixing both Australian and Internation acts. Best of both worlds!

Festival Organiser Gaston Boulanger believes its important local music is appreciated.

“We are passionate in providing music and art for the whole community to be involved in. We want people in our region to celebrate living here and have a reason to be proud". - Mr Boulanger

Acts announced:

Z-Star Trinity

Fat Picnic

Cheap Fakes

Claude Hay

Urban Chiefs

The Fergies

Silky Fuzz

The Lyrical

Meraki Circus

MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

The music event is located on Jacaranda Avenue, Boyne Island, only 20 mins away from Gladstone.

To make sure you don't miss out on this amazing festival, get your tickets here.

DATE: 21st September

LOCATION: Jacaranda Avenue, Boyne Island

Missed the show? Tune in below: