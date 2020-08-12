Comedian Arj Barker Announces Beyond Blue Fundraiser Gig

American born, Australian based comedian Arj Barker is streaming his 'We Need To Talk' comedy special this Saturday, 15th August and donating 100% of profits to Beyond Blue.

In light of the recent lockdowns in Melbourne and Victoria, Arj says, “Well, for what it’s worth, I’m trying to support and give back to the community which has given me so much over the years. These are undeniably tough times and we need to be there for each other, as best we can. Beyond Blue is providing an invaluable service to people and so I want to help them succeed in that".

‘We Need To Talk’ is part of an exclusive new online comedy series, Comedy SOS. Featuring a brand-new world premiere performance every Saturday in August and September, this is Australia’s Biggest Online Comedy Series.



Featuring performances from Kitty Flanagan, Arj Barker, Jimeoin, Ross Noble, Georgie Carroll, Lawrence Mooney, and Steph Tisdell, a new live show will premiere each Saturday night from August 8th, also featuring an exclusive live Q&A from each comedian.



