Comedy Night Supporting Local Hockey

Eastern Districts Hockey Association presents “The Motherhood- Surviving the Circus”. Fresh from their SOLD OUT season at the Perth International Comedy Festival, The Motherhood is 4 stand up comedians regaling us with tales of spectacular hits and misses in the world of parenting! There’s the mum of twins, the bogan mum, the newly divorced mum and the daggy mum. Also featuring local stand up comedian Alli Butler in her Merredin comedy debut. Dinners available 5.30-7.30pm and show starts @ 7.30pm. BYO nibbles. 18+ show as features coarse language.

"100% relatable, charmingly honest and downright wee-your-pants funny. Loved it! 5 snorts from Mum… 5 stars from me." Winning at Failing.

Book at https://www.ticketebo.com.au/eastern-districts-hockey-association/eastern-districts-hockey-association-comedy-fundraiser.html